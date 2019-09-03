Two new medical providers on BCHC staff

Boone County Health Center is announcing the addition of two new primary care providers, Laura McPhillips, PA-C, and Danielle Krohn, DNP, APRN.McPhillips grew up in Lindsay, and earned her master of science degree in physician assistant studies (PA-C) from the College of St. Mary in Omaha.“I’ve always wanted to help care for others, and becoming a PA-C will allow me to care for people of all ages and grow with each family over time,” said McPhillips. “I’m excited to get to know everyone in this community and to be working in the same hospital where I was born.”McPhillips makes her home in the country near Lindsay. She is engaged to Calvin Klassen with a wedding date set for June of 2020, after which time they will reside near Humphrey. In her spare time, McPhillips enjoys running, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and golfing.Krohn grew up in Albion. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the Nebraska Methodist College.“I have been a nurse for nine years and knew that I wanted to advance my knowledge to be able to help patients even more than I was in the nurse role,” said Krohn. “I am looking forward to taking care of patients in my hometown alongside the outstanding providers who currently work at Boone County Health Center.”Krohn and husband Tom both grew up in Albion and were high school sweethearts. They make their home in Albion and have two young children, Eli, five, and Emma, three. In her spare time, Krohn enjoys camping and movie nights at home with the kids.“Laura and Danielle will be an excellent addition to our exceptional provider staff. Their local ties and core values make them a perfect fit for Boone County Health Center, and I am confident in the patient care they will provide,” said Dr Tony Kusek, Chief of Medical Staff.