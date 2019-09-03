Zion Lutheran Church to mark 125 years this Sunday

Albion’s Zion Lutheran Church will be celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding this Sunday, Sept. 8.
Events for the day will include a 9:30 a.m. coffee and rolls social time, and a special music and bell choir presentation at 10:15 a.m., followed by a 12 noon meal.
Everyone is welcome to attend these events. Those planning to attend the meal are asked to call the office at 402-395-2043 for reservations.
The first Lutheran service was held in Albion at Bollmann’s Hall on May 13, 1894, and the church was founded May 27, 1894 when Rev. E. Moeckel was given a formal call to serve as pastor. The first small church was then built, and the congregation decided Zion would be an English-speaking church.
