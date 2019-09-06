Nebraska ETV to broadcast flood documentary

In a day-by-day, and at times minute-by-minute account of the March flooding, NET News documented the stories of survivors, first responders and local communities.Dramatic video and still photographs from the March 2019 floods captured the aftermath and heartbreak shared by Nebraskans who witnessed dramatic rescues and horrific damage from failed dams and rushing water that carried huge slabs of ice.“And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019” first aired on the Nebraska ETV Netowrk Sunday night, Sept. 8.The film explores flooded areas in Boyd and Knox counties where ice smashed through the Spencer Dam and caused $4.4 million in damage to roads and bridges in Boyd County alone. It also follows damage along the Loup River system, including the communities of St. Edward, the Albion area and Dannebrog. Crews at the Loup Power District diversion dam battled to save that crucial part of the electrical grid.In suburban communities near Omaha, the documentary examines how major arterial roadways were literally swept away and how the entire city of Fremont essentially became an island.In addition to eyewitness accounts of the devastation and deeply personal stories of survival, the documentary examines the circumstances that made this flooding so unique in the state’s history.Some still photography for the documentary were supplied by the Albion News, St. Edward Advance and Petersburg Press.While “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019” looks back at the disaster, it also looks forward – hearing from those in both urban and rural areas who are unsure about their future, but determined to rebuild their lives and communities.Additional dates when “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019” will appear on NET-World are Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. It will also air again on ETV Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.The documentary will be posted Monday, Sept. 9, for streaming on netNebraska.org.