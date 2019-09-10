Albion native Krings shares recently edited film

This past weekend, the movie “After the Wedding” had its Nebraska premier at the Gateway Theater in Albion. On Saturday night, the editor of the movie and an Albion native, Joseph Krings, was in attendance.“After the Wedding”, an independent film directed Bart Freundlich, is about Isabelle (Michelle Williams), who is seeking funds for her orphanage in India, travels to New York to meet Theresa (Julianne Moore), a wealthy benefactor. Isabelle receives an invitation to attend a wedding, which ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel.The movie showed at the usual time of 7:30, and after the movie, a question and answer session was held by Joseph Krings. Around 65 people were in attendance at the movie, and stayed afterwards for the 30 minute Q&A.