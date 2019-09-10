Boone Central School Board adopts 2019-20 budget

Boone Central School Board adopted its 2019-20 budget as proposed following public hearings Monday night, Sept. 9, at the middle school library in Petersburg.

Overall property taxes will be increasing by 3.8 percent or $316,261 under the new budget. The district’s total property tax levy for 2019-20 will be .586228, an increase of about 1.75 cents per $100 of assessed value from last year’s tax rate of .5687.

About 15 people were present for hearings on the budget and tax rate. Several in the audience questioned the need for tax increases, and some again protested the plan to close the Petersburg middle school facility in two years.

Superintendent Hardwick noted that cost savings cited in the feasibility study will not be realized until the middle school is moved.

There were questions and comments regarding use of the Petersburg school facilities after the move takes place.

