St. Edward among towns featured in ETV documentary on floods

St. Edward is one of the Nebraska communities featured in a new Nebraska Educational Television (NET) documentary on the March flooding disaster.In a day-by-day, and at times minute-by-minute account of the March flooding, NET News documented the stories of survivors, first responders and local communities.Dramatic video and still photographs from the March 2019 floods captured the aftermath and heartbreak shared by Nebraskans who witnessed dramatic rescues and horrific damage from failed dams and rushing water that carried huge slabs of ice.“And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019” first aired on the Nebraska ETV Network Sunday, Sept. 8.Future broadcasts are set for NET-World are Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. It will also air again on ETV Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.