Zion Lutheran Church marks 125 years

Zion Lutheran Church has been a thriving congregation in Albion for over a century. On Sept. 8, 2019, Zion opened its doors in celebration of 125 years being a church family. The congregation was formed in 1894 and has continued to be a prominent place of worship.The celebration began early in the day as members of the congregation joined in fellowship prior to worship. Congregants shared church memories as they enjoyed coffee and rolls.As the congregation came to worship, special music was performed. Tami Texley began with a piano medley. The Bells of Zion followed with a hymn medley and “festive march.” Also contributing to the music selection was the Zion Senior Choir with “Make a Joyful Noise to the Lord.”Bishop Brian Maas of the Nebraska Synod led the anniversary service. In his sermon, he reminded parishioners that it’s important to look at the past and what the church has done for the world. He said it’s equally important to look to the future and what the church will do. Finally, he said Zion should be looking in the present at what the church is actively doing for the world now.After the service, members and guests joined in a group photo. Attendees were then invited to a celebratory meal at the Boone County Fairgrounds. About 335 people attended the anniversary, as well as many special guests. The guests included Bishop Brian Maas, Nebraska Synod; Pastor Clarence and Mrs. Donna Baalson (1965-1977); Pastor Wendall and Mrs. Margaret Debner (1977-1981); Pastor Annette Minderman (1997); Pastor David and Mrs. Dawn Frerichs (2011-2017); Pastor Henry and Mrs. Cheryl Thorberg; Pastor Mary Frohs, and Sub Pastor Ruth Boettcher.Theme of the day was “Sharing the Past, Envisioning the Future.” The Bible verse chosen came from Psalm 100:5: “The Lord is good, O Zion; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.” Zion’s 125th anniversary was hosted and coordinated by Elva Bartels, Ron Coakes, Cynthia Krause, Jane Rolf, Marcia Seier, and Julie Long (chairperson). Pastor Mary Frohs serves as Zion’s interim pastor and helped in advising the committee.