Spalding, Primrose host annual Mud Drags

Spalding hosted its annual mud drags event on Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by the mud drags at Primrose on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The event at Spalding was sponsored by Spalding Fire & Rescue, while the Primrose event was sponsored by Midwest Mud Racers and Great Plains Communications, Inc.

Following are the results for both events by class:

Spalding Mud Drags

Saturday, Aug. 31

Street Rod: 1. Daniel Carraher, 2. Will Svoboda, 3. Kevin Hohn, 4. Jessica Olcott, 5. Levi Kamphaus.

Sportsman: 1. Rich Ostermeier, 2. Matt Bloom, 3. Vernyce Weber, 4, Zach Slevin, 5. Levi Kamphaus.

Super Stock: 1. Bubba Bloom, 2. Todd Thompson, 3. Leroy Cuhel, 4. Kevin Hodge, 5. Denny Bloom.

Modified: 1. Denny Bloom, 2. Clayton Olcott, 3. Don Larson, 4. Zach Slevin, 5. Shane burg.

Pro Mod: 1. Clinton Olcott, 2. Todd Maeschen, 3. Rob Schmidt, 4. Clayton Olcott, 5. Shane Burt.

Primrose Mud Drags

Sunday, Sept. 1

Street Rod: 1. Daniel Carraher, 2. Jessica Olcott, 3. Will Svoboda, 4. Brad Eichman, 5. Levi Kamphaus.

Sportsman: 1. Zach Slevin, 2. Will Svoboda, 3. Vernyce Weber, 4. Rich Ostermeier, 5. Matt Bloom.

Super Stock: 1. Denny Bloom, 2. Kevin Stockwell, 3. Joel Hemmingsen, 4. Daniel Carraher, 5. Bubba Bloom.

Modified: 1. Clayton Olcott, 2. Keith Elsberry, 3. Denny Bloom, 4. Don Larson, 5. Jake Johnson.

Pro Mod: 1. Clinton Olcott, 2. Clayton Olcott, 3. Scott Bonczynski, 4. Todd Maeschen, 5. Nick Larson.