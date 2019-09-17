Artist Herb Mignery to add new sculptures to Bartlett display

Nationally acclaimed artist Herb Mignery will be returning to his hometown of Bartlett, NE, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to dedicate the most recent additions to his sculpture garden there.Formal dedication of the new sculptures will take place Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., with a reception to follow.On Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, spectators will have an opportunity to observe installation of the newest bronzes before the dedication.During both days, Mignery will be available to speak with community members and art enthusiasts about his work, techniques and how his love of art has shaped both his life and career.Nebraska Educational Television Network (NET) will be filming during the installation and dedication.Everyone is invited to take advantage of the opportunity to view the artworks and meet the artist.The Wheeler County Courthouse grounds in Bartlett have become a popular destination for tourists and art admirers from across Nebraska and other states.