Commissioners adopt budget, tax increase is 15.87%

With plenty of road and bridge repair work left to be done following the March flooding, Boone County Commissioners adopted a 2019-20 budget Monday, calling for a total property tax request of $4,262,835.

This represents an increase of $583,824 or 15.87 percent compared to the county’s 2018-19 property tax request of $3,679,011.

No public comment was received on the budget at the Sept. 16 public hearing. The budget was reviewed with Rick Martinsen, CPA, and Jordan Mueller, CPA, or Schmeits, Mueller and Martinsen, P.C.

The new budget includes a $5 million highway allocation bond issue, which is expected to yield more than $4.9 million in revenues for road and bridge repairs in the county. State highway allocation funds received by the county can be used to repay the bonds, and the goal is to have the complete issue repaid over seven years.

In addition to the bonding, commissioners have reserved up to $2 million from the inheritance tax fund for road/bridge repairs if needed.

The county is expecting to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a share of the flood damage repair costs, but it could take several years to receive those funds.