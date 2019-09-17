Council gives nod to eventual closing of Prairie Street block

Albion City Council gave its conditional approval Tuesday night, Sept. 10, for the future vacation of a one-block portion of Prairie Street on the north side of Boone Central Elementary.The action was taken in cooperation with the school district’s construction plan that will bring the middle school grades to the Albion campus beginning with the 2021-22 school year.Only the block of Prairie Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets will be closed, and the closure would likely not take place until construction begins in the summer of 2020.The school district now owns all property along the north side of Prairie Street between Fifth and Sixth.All plans for the school project are preliminary and subject to change at this time.Potential plans could include relocating the current elementary playground to the Prairie Street area, and possibly relocating the elementary green space play area to the Prairie Street area. The current school playground area could become the site of the middle school classrooms, although other options are possible.