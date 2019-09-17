Marketing training session set for businesses

Area business owners are invited to attend a marketing workshop in Albion, organized by the Center for Rural Affairs and Boone County Development Agency.

The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Cardinal Inn, 2588 NE 14, Albion.

“If you struggle with how to market your business, or with finding the time to dedicate to marketing, this class will help you learn strategies that will set you up for success,” said Anna Pratt, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “During this course, the instructor will lead you through the creation of your own marketing plan.”

Katie (Frey) Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course.

Registration is required by Sept. 20. To register, contact Michelle Olson at 402-395-3356 or bcdasec@boone-county.org.