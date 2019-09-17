Medicare session set Sept. 24 at BCHC

Medicare and other types of health insurance can be confusing, so the federal government funds a Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), which helps older Nebraskans and those with disabilities learn more about Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance plans.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Boone County Health Center’s Sterling Connection will host one of these Nebraska SHIIP informational meetings. Sonya Gulp of the Nance County Extension office will present.

This meeting will be held at the Health Center Kvam Community Room from 2 to 3 p.m.

Those who plan to retire soon and sign up for Medicare, as well as those already enrolled in Medicare Part D (Prescription Plan) who would like to switch plans will find this meeting very helpful.

The meeting comes at a vital time, as each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare recipients can sign up for Medicare Part D or switch plans.

The Nebraska SHIIP program can help with comparing and signing up for Medicare Part D plans. SHIIP can also give unbiased information and assist those covered by Medicare.

Attendance at this free seminar is encouraged for those who are within three years of retirement or plan to change their plan.