‘Vintage in the Village’ set Sept. 21 at St. Edward

“Vintage in the Village” is a festive occasion coming up in St. Edward this Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature 29 vendors, selling handmade, one-of-a-kind or junk items at the United Methodist Church parking lot on East Beaver Street.

A live band, “Home By Ten” will be entertaining throughout the day.

Heather Stephens and Kenna Jasa are two organizers of Vintage in the Village.

Vintage in the Village is in its second year, and they hope to make it a St. Edward tradition. The event was started by Alida Kurtenbach at her rural home north of St. Edward and was called “Junktagious.” Alida kept this going for a couple of years until it became too difficult for her to manage with a growing family.

At that time the St. Edward Economic Development took on the task of keeping the vintage event alive.

After the town was hard-hit by March flooding, Heather said she feels it is especially exciting and essential to keep the celebration going to revitalize the town by drawing visitors from around the country to enjoy and rediscover the town of St. Edward.