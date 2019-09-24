Albion Area Arts Council announces new season

Albion Area Arts Council will begin its 40th season with a combination concert and dance by the popular Country group The Toasted Ponies at 8 p.m., Oct. 12, in the Casey building at the Boone County Fairgrounds.In October and November, retired Boone Central English and History teacher Randall Henning will lead four study sessions of John Neihardt’s classic book Black Elk Speaks. Sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 22nd, through Nov. 5th in the Harmony Homes Recreation Room in Albion. Books will be provided at the first session.On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17th, The Talbott Brothers will bring their “raw and organic” acoustic music back to Albion for a high-energy concert at 3 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.On Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the Big Give, the Arts Council will partner with the Boone County Fitness Center to present another fun concert by the popular children’s band The String Beans at 2 p.m. at the Fitness Center. Admission to this event is free and made possible by 2018 Boone County Big Give donations.Accomplished author and poet, Rev. Mary Avidano, will read selections of her work on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall in Albion.In March and April, Randall Henning will lead four sessions exploring a book to be selected during the fall book study. Sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17th through April 7th in the Harmony Homes recreation room in Albion.On Thursday evening, May 7, multi-instrumentalist and composer Todd Green, who plays over 30 flute, stringed and percussion instruments from around the world, will return to Albion for a 7 p.m concert in the Boone Central Performance Gym.The season will conclude the week of June 22nd with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. The MCT provides area children who have completed grades K-12 an opportunity to audition, rehearse and present a fun and entertaining musical play. Auditions will be held Monday, June 22, at noon, with performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.Tickets to this season’s events are available from AAAC board members, the Good Life Pharmacy in Albion, by contacting co-directors Paul and Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or arts2008@frontiernet.