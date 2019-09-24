Centerstage Danzers have new location downtown

Centerstage Danzers is now operating in a new location in downtown Albion.After 12 years in the Boone County Fitness Center, Erica Young and Brittany Childress relocated their studio to Main Street. The doors officially opened at the beginning of September.“We chose to move so we were able to open our schedule more,” said Erica.Brittany agreed, saying: “For our dancers to grow as dancers, we needed a new space.”Erica and Brittany both grew up dancing and saw the need for a studio in town. During her younger years, Brittany would travel to Columbus three nights a week for classes. By having the studio in Albion, parents and students benefit, she said.