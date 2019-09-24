Harvest begins in Boone County area

Nebraska corn production, based on Sept. 1 conditions, was still forecast at a record 1.79 billion bushels recently by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.The state’s soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, primarily due to fewer planted acres and slightly reduced average yield.Crops in Boone County look very good to passers-by from the roads. However, some area agronomists say some producers might be disappointed in yields due to a variety of factors.Area farmers are now harvesting silage, high moisture corn and some soybeans.Currently, the biggest factor affecting yields may be accelerated dry-down due to the recent heat and strong winds.Wet spring weather delayed planting and put the crops behind normal development. Other adverse impacts were cloudy days with limited sunlight during some key parts of the growing season, uneven stands and some uneven pollination.The area had plenty of rainfall, but there were also fungal diseases to contend with.Area crops are estimated at least two weeks behind normal maturity this year. A concern is that an average frost date of Oct. 11 or earlier could hit some crops before they reach maturity. For corn, that would mean light test weights, lower quality and lower yields.