Mignery sculpture dedication set Oct. 1

Nationally acclaimed western artist Herb Mignery will be returning to his hometown of Bartlett, on Tues­day, Oct. 1, to dedicate the most re­cent additions to his sculpture gar­den there.

Formal dedication of the new sculptures will take place Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. on the Wheeler County Courthouse grounds, with a reception to follow.

On Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, spectators will have an opportunity to observe installa­tion of the newest bronzes before the dedication.

During both days, Mignery will be available to speak with commu­nity members and art enthusiasts about his work, techniques and how his love of art has shaped both his life and career.

Nebraska Educational Television Network (NET) will be filming dur­ing the installation and dedication.

Everyone is invited to take ad­vantage of the opportunity to view the artworks and meet the artist.