Tractor-trailer loses hay bales in Petersburg

A tractor-trailer carrying big round bales of prairie hay lost its load along Hightway 14 in Petersburg last Saturday, Sept. 21, about 10:30 a.m. Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene.

Driver Ross Garwood of Amelia was southbound and had pulled along the west side of the highway. He stated his trailer started to tip due to the slope, causing the straps to break and the bales to spill. The bales broke off two power poles, causing a temporary electric outage in parts of the community.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene to help with clean-up and traffic control.

There were no injuries.

Pelster brothers arrived a short time later with tractors and loaders to clear the bales off the highway and load them up.

A Loup Public Power District crew also arrived to repair the electric outage. Damage to the power poles was estimated at $2,500 to $3,000. Some of the wood posts marking the Knotty Pine parking lot were also damaged.