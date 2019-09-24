Two-vehicle accident results in injuries

An accident involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer in southern Boone County, Thursday, Sept. 19, resulted in serious injuries for one driver.Boone County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene about 1.5 miles south of the Highways 14-56 junction at 5:12 p.m. Thursday.Jacquelyn Brugman of Albion was driving a 2012 Buick Enclave northbound on the highway, and her vehicle was in collision with a southbound semi-tractor trailer hauling cattle, driven by Kevin Doerr of Plainview.Sheriff’s Department reported the Brugman vehicle apparently crossed the highway center line. The tractor-trailer driver attempted to avoid collision but struck the passenger side and front of the Brugman vehicle.After the collision, the Brugman vehicle came to a stop in the west ditch, and the semi came to a stop in the east ditch, where it caught fire.Mrs. Brugman was transported to Boone County Health Center by the Albion Rescue with serious injuries.Doerr was also treated at Boone County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.Both vehicles were considered total losses. Some 20 to 21 head of cattle in the semi trailer perished.Assisting the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Albion Fire & Rescue, Albion Police Department, St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department, St. Edward Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.