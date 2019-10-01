Boone County 4-H team wins Aksarben contest

A four-member team from Boone County earned first place in the Aksarben 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl, senior division, during the 92nd Aksarben Stock Show last Saturday in Grand Island.The team of Cody and Carson Maricle, Roy Cumming and Dustin Andreasen won against 12 teams from other states.The Boone County 4-H team continues to rack up quiz bowl honors, starting with last June’s state 4-H Premier Animal Science Events (PASE), which they won in competition with 18 other teams.The quiz bowl tests students in their general knowledge of the livestock industry. Three of the four members, the Maricle twins and Roy Cumming, have won the state PASE contest twice. Andreasen is a new team member this year.