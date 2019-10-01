Commissioners approve Sheriff’s office radio system

Boone County Commissioners approved new radio equipment for the Sheriff’s Department during their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The equipment purchase has been pending for several months as the Sheriff’s office has tested equipment and worked out details with suppliers.

Sheriff Denny Johnson and Adam Schmidt of Motorola Solutions, Inc. presented a plan for the communications system digital upgrade to meet requirements for the Statewide Radio System (SRS).

Total equipment cost will be $306,588, which includes purchase of two MCC7100 dispatch consoles, one APX 4000 portable radio, five APX 5000 portable radios and five VRX 1000 vehicle radio extenders, along with one free radio.

The equipment cost will be paid in installments over four years.

The commissioners also approved a 10-year life cycle service program for the system, which includes software upgrades and repairs. Total cost of this program is $211,461 to be split into annual payments over 10 years, starting with a $21,912 payment in the second year..

Installation and training will take place in the coming months, and the system is expected to be fully operational within five to six months.