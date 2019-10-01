Connie Ketteler to retire from Boone County Bank

After dedicating 33 rewarding years to her career at Boone County Bank, Connie Ketteler is looking forward to retirement life.Prior to working at the bank, Connie spent 12 years in the Boone County Clerk’s office. She joined Boone County Bank (previously First National Bank) in 1986. In her first years, she worked as a teller and then a loan officer. In the later 1980s, she was working as both loan officer and compliance officer.Over the years, she felt the need to focus only on the compliance officer duties due to the expectations of the job.As a compliance officer, she’s had many responsibilities. A large part of her job is making sure federal rules and regulations are understood and followed. As regulations are updated, Connie has been in charge of training employees at the five branch offices owned by Madison County Bank. She has also worked with auditing loans and deposits.Connie said the biggest change in banking has been the amount of paperwork and new regulations.“When I first started here, we could actually take a very short application and type the loan,” she said. “Now, you’ve got page after page of documents when you want to go through a loan.”Making sure those documents are correct is an important part of her position.