Rockin’ Rally builds enthusiasm at Boone Central

A “beach” theme was used during Boone Central Elementary’s monthly Rockin’ Rally last Friday, Sept. 27, in the school gym.Boone Central students receiving Kind Cardinal awards during the Rockin’ Rally were kindergartener Peyton Donner, first grader Mia Curry, second grader Camryn Martin; fourth grader Evy Aalbers, third grader Kaylynn Paulson and fifth grader Zeke Sandman.Fourth and fifth graders announced as 2019-20 Elementary Student Council members are Kenzie Wies, Reagan Hooker, Ruby Spann, Xander Grupp, Brynn Petersen, Katelynn Curry, Brittany Supp and Zeke Sandman. The Student Council officers are Katelyn Curry, president; Ruby Spann, vice president, and Brittany Supp, secretary.