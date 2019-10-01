Sentinel Buildings will host open house Friday

On Friday, Oct. 4, Sentinel Building Systems will host an open house, open to the entire community from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Sentinel manufacturing plant south of Albion on Highway 39. Area schools will have tours of the facility from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During the open house, tours of the Sentinel facility will be provided as visitors arrive. On display will be many of the machines and processes Sentinel uses to produce custom steel buildings seen throughout the region and across the globe. Guests will be able to see CNC plasma cutting, industrial welders and cold roll forming of metal, along with other operations that go into modern production of custom-designed steel buildings.

A lunch will be provided throughout the open house.

Sentinel Building Systems’ open house is to help celebrate National Manufacturing Day, also being observed on Friday, Oct. 4.