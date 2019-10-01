Spirit Week is next week at Boone Central

Boone Central Public Schools will be celebrating Spirit Week, Oct. 6-12, culminating with Color Day events on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Spirit Week opens Sunday, Oct. 6, with a wall decorating competition between the high school classes. Their six foot by 10 foot posters will be judged on Monday by the school faculty.

Students will vote for Color Day royalty on Monday, Oct. 7, and a pep rally will be held that day at 3 p.m.

Monday through Friday will be special dress-up days at Boone Central, with a “best dressed” competition between the high school classes.

Dress-up days will be:

• Meme/Vine Monday, Oct. 7

• Teacher Tuesday, Oct. 8

• Wounded Wednesday, Oct. 9

• Throwback Thursday, Oct. 10

• Cardinal Crazy Friday, Oct. 11

At the end of each day, high school classes will choose their best dressed representative to be judged by faculty.

Color Day Coronation will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., followed by the dance from 9 p.m. to midnight. Post-Color Day party will follow the dance, hosted by SADD.