Students pray for deployed troops

October 1, 2019
Students Josh Erickson and Louis Hoppe tie a yellow ribbon on one of the trees on the school grounds. Eighth grade students led students and faculty in prayer and in singing the National Anthem.
On Monday, Sept. 30, St. Michael’s School students gathered to recognize the American troops away from home and to ask St. Michael’s the Archangel to pray for them and their families while serving this country. The feast day of the school’s namesake, St. Michael the Archangel, was Sept. 29.
Since St. Michael is the patron of soldiers, the students asked St. Michael to protect the soldiers away from home, especially those close to the Albion community and dear to the hearts of school staff and families.

