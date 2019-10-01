Students pray for deployed troops

On Monday, Sept. 30, St. Michael’s School students gathered to recognize the American troops away from home and to ask St. Michael’s the Archangel to pray for them and their families while serving this country. The feast day of the school’s namesake, St. Michael the Archangel, was Sept. 29.Since St. Michael is the patron of soldiers, the students asked St. Michael to protect the soldiers away from home, especially those close to the Albion community and dear to the hearts of school staff and families.