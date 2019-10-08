Area residents get inside look at Sentinel Building Systems

AGI Sentinel Building Systems, Inc. rolled out the red carpet for a public open house on Manufacturing Day last Friday, Oct. 1.

This event also marked the 32nd anniversary in business for the custom steel building builder located on Highway 39 south of Albion. Plant tours were available throughout the afternoon for the public.

School groups were invited to tour the Sentinel facilities in the morning.

The tours provided a look at many of the machines and processes used in the plant, including CNC plasma cutting, various types of industrial welding, and cold roll forming of steel.

One of the tour guides, Tracy Coakes, recalled being on staff with Sentinel when the company was located in a former lumber yard in downtown Albion. He noted that some of the machinery used in the Sentinel plant was designed and built by plant workers.

Sentinel, a division of Ag Growth International (AGI) based in Winnipeg, Canada, currently has more than 45 employees and markets its steel buildings through some 125 dealers in eight states.