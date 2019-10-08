Color Day set Saturday at Boone Central

Spirit Week is now underway at Boone Central Public Schools, and the week will culminate with Color Day events on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Spirit Week began with a wall decorating contest between high school classes and voting for Color Day royalty on Monday.

Special dress-up days are being held each day. Today, Wednesday, Oct. 9, will be “Wounded Wednesday,” followed by “Throwback Thursday” on Oct. 10 and “Cardinal Crazy Friday” on Oct. 11

At the end of each day, high school classes choose their best dressed representative to be judged by faculty.

Color Day Coronation will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., followed by the dance from 9 p.m. to midnight. A Post-Color Day party will follow the dance, hosted by SADD.