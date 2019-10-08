Dr. John Williams retiring after 53 years serving dental patients here

After 53 years of dentistry, long time dentist Dr. John Williams, plans to officially retire on Oct. 23, 2019, a day after his 83rd birthday.

Dr. Williams was born in Wymore, in 1936, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in science.

He has been an Albion dentist for as long as many people can remember, but there is more to his story.

He taught science for a year in Valentine until he joined the Navy in 1959. He served on the USS Lexington for four years until 1963, when he was put on the Inactive Ready Reserves (IRR). During his time in the military, he married his college sweetheart, Kathy, in 1960. They have been married for almost 60 years now.

After he returned from the military, Dr. Williams taught for one semester at Albion Public Schools as a science teacher until 1964, when he decided to apply for dental school.

He went back to college and completed his study in four years. In 1968, Dr. Williams decided to come back to Albion to start his own dental practice.

