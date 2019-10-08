Toasted Ponies concert, dance set Saturday

The Albion Area Arts Council will start its 2019-2020 season this Saturday, Oct. 12, with a special concert and dance featuring a popular country and bluegrass band, “The Toasted Ponies.”

This event will begin at 8 p.m. in the Casey Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion, and there will be a cash bar. Come to just listen or feel free to get up and dance.

The Toasted Ponies have performed in Albion several times over the years, and did a similar dance in 2015. Their style combines great harmony singing with hot instrumentals. For this event, they’ll be plugging their instruments in, adding a drummer and performing a lot of classic country music.

Admission is $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for students with Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge. Anyone having questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.