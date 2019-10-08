Valero to mark 10-year anniversary with open house

Valero Renewables will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its Albion plant with an open house on Monday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds, but will include shuttle tours of the plant from 5 to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to take a plant tour should call the plant at 402-395-3502 to reserve a spot as space will be limited.