27 charitable organizations will be part of 2019 Big Give

Boone County Foundation Fund, underwriter for the Boone County Big Give, has announced that 27 organizations are participating in the sixth Annual Boone County Big Give.

The Boone County Big Give is a week-long concentrated awareness campaign designed to spread awareness and encourage support of local charitable organizations and their primary needs.

In the first five years of this event, more than $854,000 has been given by nearly 5,000 donors – resulting in more than 100 projects initiated across Boone County.

Gifts in the 2019 Big Give will be accepted from Monday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 7.

The following Boone County charitable organizations and projects are participating in the 2019 Boone County Big Give:

• Albion Area Arts Council: free holiday event for children;

• Albion Education Foundation: playground upgrades;

• Albion Public Library: update furniture in kids area;

• American Legion Post #162 (Albion): Albion Sports Complex improvements;

• American Legion Post #334 (Petersburg): restroom remodeling;

• Blessings in a Backpack-Albion: weekend meals;

• Boone Beginnings Early Childhood & Family Development Center: establishing the Boone Beginnings facility*;

• Boone Central TeamMates: program outreach;

• Boone County Ag & Education Center: interior furnishings and equipment;

• Boone County Fitness Center: walkway and interior upgrades;

• Boone County Food Pantry: holiday meals project;

• Boone County Foundation Fund: unrestricted permanent endowment;

• Boone County Friends of the Trail: trail enhancements;

• Boone County Health Center Foundation: TCB readers;

• Boone County Historical Society/Museum: interior improvements and flagpole;

• Boone County Jr. Leaders 4-H: annual livestock shows and educational workshops;

• Cardinal Kids Club: summer program;

• City of Albion/Chamber of Commerce: downtown mini-park renovation;

• Gateway Theatre: lobby improvements;

• Good Samaritan Society-Albion: Technology That Makes Life Worth Living, iN2L;

• Petersburg Community Club: Highway 14 park improvements;

• Primrose Rural Fire District #5: fire bell support and wall;

• Riverside Community Education Foundation: Riverside Public School Community Track in Cedar Rapids*;

• St. Edward Economic Development Co.: commercial grade trash containers for downtown;

• St. Edward Public Library: St. Edward Advance microfilming;

• St. Michael’s School: playground upgrades;

• Village of Primrose: Community Building renovations.

*Signifies organizations participating for the first time in 2019.

Additional information will be available in the weeks leading up to the Big Give. Supporters can learn more about each organization and their projects at: BCBigGive.org or follow the Boone County Big Give online at BCBigGive.