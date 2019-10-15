Boone Beginnings announces public fund drive for early childhood center

Boone Beginnings Early Childhood & Family Development Center is appealing to the public to join its fundraising campaign. Boone Beginnings (BB) began seeking donations in January from early supporters.

In what can only be termed as a phenomenally successful kick off, $2.8 million has been raised to date. A $500,000 challenge grant from Jerry, Steve, Mark and Matt Niewohner helped make this possible. Now, the goal is to raise an additional $200,000 locally while at the same time pursuing grants from some large Omaha based foundations.

The total capital campaign goal is $4.2 million, according to Jay Wolf, fund drive treasurer.

“A number this large certainly merits a thorough explanation,” said Jay. “To do that, we need to step back to the beginning of this process.”

Lack of adequate childcare has been identified as a top priority for Boone County through community forums, surveys, and interviews with parents and childcare providers. The Boone County Foundation and Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) decided to study solutions to the problem. They ultimately decided to go forward with a plan to build a new early childhood development center.

Boone Beginnings has four primary goals:

• Help alleviated the shortage of childcare so parents can work.

• Help employers attract and retain employees.

• Help Boone County attract and retain young families.

• Most importantly, help the youngest children by providing a safe, fun environment with quality care focused on making sure they are developing the skills needed for kindergarten.