‘Brunch & Learn’ on early childhood program set Oct. 27

October 15, 2019

A special “Brunch and Learn” program on the importance of early childhood education will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn conference center in Albion.
Mike Flood will be the featured speaker, with the program beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Tickets for this event are on sale now.

