Business & Industry Day set for Oct. 24

Boone County Business & Industry Day for area students will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn Conference Center, Albion.

More than 100 freshman and sophomore students are expected to participate from Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and Newman Grove Public Schools.

Students will be divided into groups to explore various high demand jobs and hear presentations by Boone County businesses in the morning.

Lamarr Womble, keynote speaker, will present a program, “Define Your Passion,” during the lunch, and an afternoon workshop will allow students to dream big and identify their real passions in the working world.