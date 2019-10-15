Downtown trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31

Area children are invited to go trick-or-treating in downtown Albion on Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 4 p.m.

Kids should wear their costumes and meet on the north side of the courthouse square before 4 p.m. They will form a line to trick-or-treat at the businesses.

Boone Central FBLA Chapter will be assisting the chamber in staging this event.

Additional trick-or-treating will be available at GSS Wolf Home from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and at the Harmony Homes community room beginning at 5 p.m.

The chamber is also planning turkey drawings for four weeks starting on Thursday, Oct. 31, and continuing Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Customers can register at participating businesses, and four winners will be drawn each Thursday.