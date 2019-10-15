Share This! Facebook Twitter Feature Preschoolers mark Fire Prevention Week October 15, 2019 Albion firemen visited many preschool and kindergarten classes last week to give fire safety lessons and tours of the fire truck. This is Mrs. Wilke’s preschool class at Boone Central. You may also like Feature Color Day court honored at Boone Central October 15, 2019 Feature Artist Herb Mignery adds to Wheeler County gem October 8, 2019 Feature Albion Fire & Rescue adds training apparatus October 8, 2019 See More Weather Popular Articles Color Day court honored at Boone Central October 15, 2019 School Board selects BVH to develop project October 15, 2019 Preschoolers mark Fire Prevention Week October 15, 2019 Read Our E-Edition ›