School Board selects BVH to develop project

Boone Central School Board selected BVH Architects of Lincoln to serve as its performance criteria developer (PCD) in planning for the design-build project to bring the middle school to the Albion campus.

BVH is the same firm that served as architect for the recently completed high school addition at Boone Central.

Superintendent Nicole Hardwick said four companies expressed interest in submitting a PCD proposal, and three companies submitted full proposals.

After review, the board’s Facilities Committee recommended BVH for the job, which includes analyzing existing facilities, programming, creating plans and developing performance criteria for the project. The company’s professional service fees will be $29,000.

Additional services could be added at the board’s discretion and at additional cost. These could include demolition support, creating drawings for the former Masonic Lodge, design-builder solicitation and procurement and others.

BVH is expected to begin the project very soon. A rough estimate of the timeline is eight to 12 weeks. The process will include developing concept drawings, site plans, floor plans and criteria specifications, as well as an estimated probable cost.