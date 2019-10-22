Boone Central students to present one-act play ‘Check Please’ Sunday

Boone Central High School students will present the first public performance of their one-act play, “Checkpoint” on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

“Check Please” showcases a series of first dates gone wrong. Guy and girl sit several tables away from each other and date one lunatic after another until they finally bump into each other at the end of the play.

They are in search of love, but in an interesting series of blind dates, find there may not be anyone out there who is a perfect match for them.

Lead roles are played by Caleb Kohl and Julia Nore.

There is an ensemble cast of strong, extreme characters that interacts with the normal characters to generate conflict and comedy. Cast members for the Boone Central production are Abby Broderson, Shalee Grape, Layne Hudson, Graham Kahlandt, Tanner Bauld, Rachel Malander, Chris Preister, Matthew Starman, Esther Uma, Seth Wright, Aiden Nore and Emma Potter.