Commissioners, Ag Society work toward lease agreement

Boone County Commissioners and representatives from the Boone County Ag Society talked Monday about their operating agreement for the new Boone County Agriculture and Education building on the fairgrounds.

Commissioners informed the Ag Society and building committee representatives that County Attorney John Morgan, as well as their bonding attorney, had advised the board to establish a lease agreement on the new building rather than an interlocal agreement.

Representing the Ag Society and building committee were Chuck Rolf, Mike Mapel, Kurt Kruse and Paul Groeteke. Also attending the session was Steve Pritchard, Extension educator.

A lease agreement on the fairgrounds has been in place since 1978. The county owns the fairgrounds land, while the Ag Society owns all facilities and buildings.

Commissioner Larry Temme said the current lease between the two entities would need to be updated with new provisions covering the new building.

Commissioner Ben Rutten said the commissioners felt that, due to county participation in paying a portion of the building cost, the sublease of office space for County Extension should be done at no cost to the county for 10 years.

Read the full story in the Oct. 23 Albion News print and e edition.