Dylan Haas, St. Ed native, managing CVA facility here

A St. Edward native, Dylan Haas, became the new manager of the Central Valley Ag facilities in St. Edward effective Sept. 27.

He takes over for Denny Cruise, who retired Aug. 30 after 21 years as CVA location manager in St. Edward.

Haas takes over as many changes are in the works for CVA in St. Edward. A new office building is planned to the south near the cooperative’s grain facilities and liquid fertilizer plant. New in-bound and out-bound scales will be installed as part of the construction.

The current CVA office, which was damaged in the March flooding, is still being used. However, it will be torn down and removed after the new office building is completed.

The new structure will measure 35 x 85 feet, It will contain the scale office, seven offices for personnel, and a meeting room.

“It’s exciting to have the new investment coming to St. Edward,” said Haas.

