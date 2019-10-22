Middle School Retreat emphasizes ‘choices’

Boone Central Middle School held its annual “retreat day” on Monday, Oct. 21, and the focus was on character building.

Students were involved in a wide variety of activities throughout the day, starting with introductions of National Honor Society members from BCHS, who assisted with the activities.

A “King of the Court” volleyball tournament was held, with staff members participating along with students.

The theme was “Choices” this year, and the activities emphasized how the choices the students make in their lives impact them and those around them.

Students were encouraged to make positive choices. The presentations were based on the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) standards.

Middle school is considered a key time to make responsible, safe and ethical choices and keep the lines of communication open.

