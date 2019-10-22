Valero will mark 10 years of operations in Albion

Valero Renewables will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its Albion plant with an open house next Monday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds, and will include shuttle tours of the plant from 5 to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to take a plant tour should call the plant at 402-395-3502 to reserve a spot as space will be limited.

The Albion plant has 65 employees, and those attending will be wearing the Valero 10-year anniversary shirts.

Valero Renewables has been holding similar 10th anniversary gatherings and special remembrances this year at its ethanol operations across the Midwest.

Valero Energy Corporation, through its Valero Renewable Fuels subsidiary, became the first traditional petroleum refiner to enter large-scale ethanol production with the purchase of seven high-quality plants from VeraSun Energy Corp. in 2009. Today, Valero Renewables operates 14 ethanol plants across eight states with total capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year, making it one of the nation’s largest producers.

