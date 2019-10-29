Boone Beginnings makes progress on fund-raising

Guest speakers at Sunday’s “Brunch & Learn” program noted the key role that quality early childhood education can play in producing future citizens that can help build communities.

The program, held at the Cardinal Inn Conference Center, also provided updates on the Boone Beginnings project that will establish a new 1,200 square foot early childhood center in Albion. About 60 people attended the session.

Andy Roberts, planning committee chairman, announced two new developments in fund-raising for the facility.

• Boone Beginnings has recently received approval of a $350,000 grant from the William and Ruth Scott Foundation in Omaha. This is part of $1.2 million in grants that have been applied for.

• Boone Beginnings has received approval for up to $50,000 in state income tax credits that can be issued to contributors of the project. More details will be announced on that in the near future.

Roberts said the Scott Foundation gift was extra generous, since only $250,000 was requested for the Boone Beginnings project. He noted the project still needs to raise about $200,000 at the local level.

