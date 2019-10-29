Boone County students explore careers at event here last week

Conference Center of the Cardinal Inn, Albion, was extra busy last Thursday, Oct. 24, when 110 Boone County freshman and sophomore students arrived to explore possible future careers at Business and Industry (B&I) Day.

B&I Day was co-hosted by the Boone County Development Agency and the Boone County Emerging Leaders.

Fifteen local business leaders from Boone County volunteered to lead short interactive presentations that demonstrated one or more duties of a high demand job within their business.

Participant numbers increased by more than 30 this year, with students coming from Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and Newman Grove High Schools.

