High school juniors attend County Government Day here

High school juniors from throughout Boone County attended the annual County Government Day event last Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Albion KC Hall.

Students from Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward, and Humphrey learned about their local government by listening to a presentation on county offices, and participating in a guided tour of the courthouse.

The noon meal was sponsored by the Boone County American Legion. Next, the top three essay winners were announced on the theme: “What does County Government do for you?”

Winners of the essay contest were Julia Nore of Boone Central, first place; Emma Olson of St. Edward, second; and Gabby Muckey of St. Edward, third.

The day ended with a mock trial organized by local attorneys Brandi Yosten, John Morgan, Darren Wright, and Katherine Sharp. Students followed a script and took the rolls of judge, jurors, attorneys and witnesses.

The mock trial case involved a high school student who allegedly drew graffiti profanities on school property. After hearing both sides of the defense and prosecution, and hearing testimonies from witnesses, the jury found the defendant guilty of all charges.