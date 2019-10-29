Karmann wins Advanced Nursing Scholarship

Tina Karmann has received the first annual Babcock/Buckles Advanced Nursing Scholarship, announced this week by Boone County Health Center.

The scholarship was established by Carol A. Buckles to honor her deceased brother Harold Babcock Jr., as well as her sister-in-law Shirley Babcock who worked at Good Samaritan Society – Albion for over 20 years.

Scholarship recipients must have at least two years of nurse training or the equivalent and be pursuing a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or additional college credits in the field of nursing.

As the first-ever recipient of the scholarship, Karmann has a bachelor of nursing degree and has completed her first year of a three-year plan of study in the Master of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“I have always had a strong interest in mental health. As a previous employee of Good Samaritan Society-Albion and current employee of Boone County Health Center, from children to the elderly, I have encountered those with mental health issues daily,” said Karmann.

Karmann’s education comes at a key time with 43.8 million adults in the U.S. having mental illness, and a shortage of mental health providers in rural areas.

“People who live with mental illness need to know they are not alone. I hope to play a key role in extending mental health services to the rural community,” Karmann stated.

Karmann was raised in Boone County. She is glad to raise her own children in Boone County and plans to continue her work in the area after she graduates.

The $2,000 Babcock/Buckles Advanced Nursing Scholarship helps pay for tuition and books. It will be available annually in an effort to recruit and maintain quality nursing staff at Boone County Health Center and Good Samaritan Society-Albion.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, contact the Boone County Health Center Foundation office.