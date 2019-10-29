Tragic accident claims Boone Central teacher and daughter

Boone Central teacher Lisa Groth, 43, and her daughter, Brooke, 17, were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Monroe in Platte County Friday morning, Oct. 25.

Lisa was the family and consumer sciences teacher at Boone Central, and Brooke was an active senior at Boone Central.

Funeral services for both Lisa and Brooke will be Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

According to a news release, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at a county road intersection 2.5 miles north and one mile east of Monroe at 9:21 a.m.

An investigation into the accident revealed that Lisa Groth of Monroe was driving a 2019 Ford Edge southbound when her car collided with a westbound semi pulling a grain trailer, driven by 34-year-old Brett Lesac of Omaha.

The release said the collision occurred in the middle of an unmarked intersection. Both vehicles came to rest west of the intersection, with the semi jackknifed in the south ditch, and the car coming to rest in the north ditch.

Both Lisa and her passenger, Brooke, were killed in the collision. The release said both were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and front and side airbags were deployed.

Lesac was checked out by rescue personal on scene and released with no apparent injuries.

Officials say both vehicles were totaled as a result of the collision.

Monroe Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Both the Nebraska State Patrol and the Platte County Sheriff’s office are investigating.