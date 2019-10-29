Valero Renewables hosts tours, activities to mark 10th anniversary

Those who braved the blustery weather on Monday evening were treated to some new insights about Valero Renewables ethanol production and operations at the Albion plant.

An open house and celebration were held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

A meal was served, and there were plenty of activities for children, including two bounce houses, the Mini-Barnyard Friends display and a coloring table. Many of Valero’s 65 employees were on hand for the event.

Some adults bundled up and went to the plant for a shuttle tour, where various parts of the ethanol manufacturing process were explained by Valero employees.

